CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new woman-owned business will soon open in downtown Champaign.

Fire Doll Studio will be on Neil Street between University Avenue and Clark Street.

People will also be able to make their own candles.

They will also learn about candle-making history.

The owner used to run this business at her home but it’s gotten so big she needed more room.

She hopes to open in mid-August.