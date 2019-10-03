New VP of admin at LLCC

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Lincoln Land Community College has a new vice president of administrative services. Bryan Gleckler started his position Tuesday.

He served as vice president for business services at Lake Land College and was director of finance and operations for the Moss Group, a consulting firm in Washington, D.C. He also spent 17-years at the Illinois Department of Corrections becoming chief financial officer and chief of staff for the agency.

Gleckler earned his master’s degree in public administration from UIS and a bachelor’s degree from UIUC.