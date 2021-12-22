New visitors guidelines begin at HSHS St. John’s Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — HSHS St. John’s Hospital announced on Wednesday that, starting Thursday, it will begin limiting the number of visitors for hospital patients.

The hospital is currently allowing two visitors for all patients, but that will change on Thursday. Depending on the age of the patient and where they are being treated, some patients will only be allowed to have one visitor:

Emergency Department

Adult patient: One visitor who must remain in the patient’s room for duration of visit.

Pediatric patient: Two parents and/or guardians who must stay in the patient’s room for duration of visit.

Inpatient units

Adult inpatients: One visitor per patient per day during the hours of 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Pediatric inpatients: Two parents or guardians allowed.

Women and infants center: Two support persons during delivery who must remain the same for the duration of the hospital stay.

NICU patients: Two parents allowed. Individuals must remain the same for the duration of the hospital stay. Two people are allowed in the room at once.

End-of-life patients: Two visitors per patient per day. Please call the hospital (217-544-6464) for guidance in specific situations.

Surgery (inpatient and outpatient)

One visitor in the waiting room only for the duration of the surgical procedure.

Outpatient diagnostic and therapy services

One visitor may accompany the patient or wait in designated waiting areas.

Patients receiving outpatient services are encouraged to come alone whenever possible or have their visitor wait outside until services are complete.

Patients with intellectual and/or developmental disability or cognitive impairments

One support person.

Visitor guidelines are subject to change at any time to address the health needs of the community.

All visitors must continue to follow hospital-specific processes for entering the facility, including temperature checks, screens for COVID-19 exposure and symptoms and wearing of medical grade masks (non-cloth). Visitors must be 18 years or older unless they are the parent of a child receiving care.

No visitors will be allowed for patients with a possible or confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.