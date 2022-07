TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA)–A new non-profit in Tuscola has formed to help Veterans.

217 Vets is a non-profit to help local Veterans. Founders and board members are all Veterans, and 2 own local businesses in Tuscola.

On July 30th they held a meet and greet event.

The organizers said, “Veterans resources in Central Illinois are in high demand, especially in smaller towns. The folks at 217 VETS are looking to provide additional VSO services, and have mental health professionals.”