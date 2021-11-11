RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – The veterans memorial at the Rantoul Sports Complex is finally complete.

It’s a project they’ve been working on since 2009.

Thursday, they cut the ribbon on the monument and officially dedicated it to veterans of the past, present, and future.

The statue is built out of memorial bricks people in the area bought for the veterans in their families. It was an hour-long dedication ceremony, with several veterans speaking about what this memorial means for them.

Stephen Douglas is a Vietnam veteran. He said it’s nice to finally feel appreciated for serving his country.

“It’s hard, it’s hard. I don’t usually get really emotional about it, but this means a lot,” he said. “I was proud to serve. I was proud then, I’m more proud now that we’re finally being recognized in a positive way. It took a long time, but I think we’re there.”

The memorial is at the Rantoul Sports Complex between the baseball diamonds.

They did have a ribbon cutting, Thursday. It was actually cut by a WWII veteran who is nearly 100-years-old. Organizers said it wouldn’t feel right having it any other way.

The memorial is open to the public to visit and honor veterans.