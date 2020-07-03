New Vermilion County Circuit Clerk appointed

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A new circuit clerk has been appointed for Vermilion County.

Missy Quick was appointed on July 1st at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse. Quick took the place of Denny Gardner after his planned retirement on June 30th. Gardner served as Vermilion County Circuit Clerk for three terms.

Circuit Clerk Quick has been with the office for over 29 years. While Circuit Clerk Chief Deputy, she helped begin the process for the e-Citation program and will lead the way to wrap up the integration of the new electronic system while Circuit Clerk.

With the ultimate goal of eventually becoming a paperless county, she will begin the process for the criminal e-filling for the County.

She and her office will continue working alongside the State’s Attorney and Public Defenders office as they move forward with their case management system.