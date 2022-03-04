URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Two years ago, around the time that Covid-19 first came to the United States, another deadly disease arrived in the country. No, you should not be concerned about being infected. However, your furry friend might be at risk.

The disease being referenced is a variant of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus, which has been circulating in wild rabbit populations, and is transmittable to your house pet, according to United States Department of Agriculture.

Although the disease has mostly been recorded in the Southwest, as recently as a month ago there were cases documented in Tennessee.

“We’re very concerned that this year as the baby bunny population starts increasing in the spring that we may get an outbreak in the wild bunny rabbit population and that can overspill into our pet rabbits,” Dr. Krista Keller, a board-certified specialist in zoological medicine at the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital said.

The disease only affects wild and domestic rabbits. It cannot infect people or other animals.

Martha Perez-Mugg brought her “spunky” family bunny rabbit, Bambi , to get her first dose of the vaccine at Vet Med on Friday.

The vaccine was administered by Keller’s second and third-year veterinary students. Before receiving the injection, rabbits are given a brief physical exam, as well as a dose of pain medication to prevent any further discomfort.

Bambi’s follow-up appointment for the second dose is in three weeks.

“I really trust the Vet Med here, so when they sent out the flier letting us know that there’s something in the environment that could actually lead to her death, I knew we had to get her vaccinated,” Perez-Mugg said. “She’s an important member of our family, and I trust them to know whether or not she really needs it.”

Aside from vaccinating your rabbit, pet owners are also advised to practice “good biosecurity.” Keller suggests that rabbits stay inside, that you avoid visiting with other rabbits of unknown vaccination status and that you do not feed them vegetation from your garden. There is also a belief that it is possible to track the disease in the house through your shoes.

Keller said that Vet Med plans to vaccinate “well-over 100” bunnies between now and June, and there are 10 appointments allotted each Friday. If you want to get your bunny vaccinated, it is advised that you call 217-244-2555 and schedule an appointment.

“We’re happy to fill all the spots we can,” Keller said. ”If more rabbits need to be vaccinated, we will make appointments to get it done.”