DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — OSF Urgo is preparing to open its newest location.

The clinic will open its doors at 3653 N. Vermilion Street on Tuesday, July 30.

It will offer basic primary care services including treatments for colds, coughs, the flu, sprains and other injuries. Patients will be able to get X-rays and have diagnostic lab services performed there.

Walk-ins and scheduled appointments will both be welcome at the new OSF Urgo. It will be open every day from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.