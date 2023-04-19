URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois New Bureau announced that John Coleman will be the next vice chancellor for academic affairs and provost at the U of I, pending approval by the U of I Board of Trustees.

“Dean Coleman has established an international reputation as an educator, scholar, and academic leader,” said Chancellor Robert J. Jones. “He has served nearly his entire academic career in Big Ten, public, land-grant research universities, so he comes to Illinois with a deep and profound understanding of our foundational obligations to translate knowledge, education, and exploration into better lives for those we serve.”

Officials said Coleman currently serves as the dean of the College of Liberal Arts at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, a position he’d held since 2014. While in the role, officials said the College of Liberal Arts significantly increased enrollment and retention rates for students from underrepresented backgrounds and saw overall graduation rates for all students rise.

Additionally, Coleman led faculty-focused initiatives with new investments in programs to reward research innovation and supported the development of new cross-college degree programs. He also expanded the college’s engagement with alumni, donors, and the community.

Before joining the University of Minnesota, officials said Coleman spent more than two decades at the University of Wisconsin as a faculty member and department chair in the political science department. He began his academic career at the University of Texas at Austin, and he holds a Ph.D. in political science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“I am delighted to be joining the U of I, a world-class institution with excellence that runs both wide and deep,” Coleman said. “Great institutions are driven to excel and to ask themselves, ‘What’s next?’”

Coleman added: “During my conversations, I was impressed by the optimistic determination of the Illinois community at this transformative time in higher education to wrestle with the big questions facing us and to do so in a spirit of creativity, collaboration, and inclusion that ensures we expand opportunity and impact across all facets of our land-grant mission.”

Officials said Executive Vice Provost for Academic Affairs William Bernhard has served as the interim vice chancellor for academic affairs and provost since July 2022, following the departure of Andreas Cangellaris, who now serves as the founding president of NEOM University in Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, officials said a national search headed by Gies College of Business dean Jeff Brown produced a field of candidates narrowed to four finalists for Jones’ consideration. The four made presentations in January and February that were open to the university community.

Coleman’s appointment to his U of I position takes effect on July 19.

In the last few months, there have been other changes in academics at U of I. The College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES) previously announced last week that Germán Bollero will be the next Dean of ACES, pending approval by the U of I Board of Trustees. Officials said his appointment took effect on April 16.

This week, a new building on the U of I’s campus was named after Danville native and alum Steven S. Wymer. He’s a portfolio manager and a leading expert in investment management.

Last month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker appointed Wilbur Milhouse III to the University of Illinois Board of Trustees for a six-year term. Officials said he serves as the CEO of Milhouse Engineering and Construction Inc, in which the company has contributed to many Chicago projects, including runways at O’Hare International Airport and the Chicago Department of Water Management Program.