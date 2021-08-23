New U of I building provides unique experience for students and faculty

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s a new building at the U of I campus where students can study and professors teach in a unque way.

It’s called the Campus Instructional Facility.

It’s located on the southeast corner of Springfield and Wright.

The design encourages group collaboration and active learning.

There’s a lecture room that’s “in a round” where students are in a circle surrounding the professor.

Every undergraduate college has at least one class at the facility.

“It’s really great to have these different types of spaces and so as a faculty member, I can tailor my instructional style to specific classrooms and not be constrained by a typical classroom space,” said Jonathan Makela, the associate dean for undergraduate programs.

The total cost of the building was $75 million.