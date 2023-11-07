MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a new addition to the Monticello Railway Museum.

The museum received a green, red and yellow Canadian National 102 passenger train.

This is the museum’s second “E” series train engine. The train was donated from the Canadian National Railroad. John Sciutto, president of the museum, said it’s something that makes him happy.

“It’s very, very humbling that the railroads acknowledge our museum and all of our efforts, and it’s just another locomotive that we can add to our fleet,” he said.

The train will undergo maintenance for the time being while museum employees decide the next steps.