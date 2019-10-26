New track for BMX

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illini BMX has a brand new track in at the Champaign County Fair Grounds.

The track is constructed with three high-banked turns and four highly-technical straights.

It is sanctioned by U.S.A. BMX, which is the nationally recognized body for BMX racing in the United States.

Racers will travel from throughout Illinois and beyond to compete with local riders.

The turnout was great and we now have 14 novice riders who are receiving instructor-guided training to learn riding and racing skills as well as sportsmanship and life skills.

The league will continue October 26 and finish on November 2 at 11 a.m. with an awards ceremony.

There is a scheduled open track practice for all riders on October 27.