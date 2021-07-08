New temple for Vietnamese Buddhist Association at Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vietnamese Buddhist community in Champaign will be getting a new temple at the same location.

It will be at the corner of North McKinley Avenue and West Columbia Avenue.

City council members approved the plan for the new space on Tuesday.

The community’s current building can hold 49 people but leaders wanted more space to worship and gather.

The new temple will be able to host 80 to 100 people.

“We work very hard for a long time to gather people here and we hope that will have a place for worship,” said Minh-Quang Sakya, the monastery leader. “And you know that the good news, the approval from the city.”

The price for the new temple is not set yet.

The money for the temple is coming from donations to the Vietnamese Buddhist Association at Champaign.