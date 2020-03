URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign County’s 9-1-1 Center is making changes to its service. A 3.5 percent increase in user fees was approved at a Metcad policy board meeting. Agencies like police and fire who use the service will notice that difference.

Metcad also bought a new computer aided dispatch software system. It will provide more advanced technology for the community. Metcad employees are still working to get that system up and running.