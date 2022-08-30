DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two more people are now wanted by the Decatur Police Department in connection a murder that happened earlier this month.

Decatur Police Lieutenant Scott Rosenberry said Omari Walker and Kyle Escoe, both 18 years of age, are wanted in connection to the Aug. 14 murder of 24-year-old Arrion McClelland. Each have been charged with first degree murder and should be considered armed and dangerous.

A third suspect, Dionte Robinson, has already been arrested.

Anyone who knows of either teen’s whereabouts or who has further information about McClelland’s murder should contact the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2711 or Macon County Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.