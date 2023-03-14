SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new water park attraction is coming to Knight’s Action Park this summer.

Co-owner of the park Doug Knight confirmed a wave machine by SurfStream is coming to the waterpark on the south side of Springfield this year. The machine will use two 160-horsepower pumps to create waves for a single guest to ride.

“That’ll generate a flow of 51,000 gallons of water a minute to create the wave,” he said.

The machine will cost the park around $900,000. To use the attraction, riders will need a Splash Kingdom Day pass.

“Everybody’s going to have an interest,” Knight said. “This is a pretty big deal. Shoot, all the cruise ships are putting …fiberglass ones in.”

The attraction will be located next to the wave pool in a corner of the park. Knight estimates the machine will open around 30 days into the season.

“It’s going to create a lot of excitement this summer,” Knight said. “And I think my staff is going to really enjoy it. I have a few surfers that that’ll come out of my staff this summer.”

Ticket prices, open times and other can be found at Knight’s Action Park’s website.