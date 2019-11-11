New superintendent named for school district

ROCHESTER, Ill. (WCIA) — The school district has a new superintendent. Dan Cox was approved to get the position at Monday’s special meeting of the board of education. He’ll take over for Russell Clover who’s the interim superintendent.

Cox is the current superintendent of Staunton Community Unit School District in Macoupin and Madison counties. He’s had ten years of experience there, and has several degrees from Millikin University and Eastern Illinois University. He’ll complete his doctorate in Educational Administration at EIU next June.

Rochester School District said Cox is a student-centered educator and focuses on continuous improvement in education.

“Transparency, communication and trust are core values that I prioritize,” said Cox. “I am prepared to work with stakeholders in the Rochester community to provide students with opportunities that will prepare them for their future, no matter what path they may choose.”

Cox will take the position at the beginning of the next school year.