CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a portion of New Street will be closed for a week beginning Monday.

The closure, between John Street and William Street, is so sanitary sewer service can be repaired. Officials said traffic will not be allowed but access will be maintained to all local properties during the closure.

Additionally, the parking lot for Southside Elementary will remain open and accessible from the south near William Street.

The city advises drivers to pay close attention to traffic control devices and marked detours. They said they appreciate the cooperation of drivers in the area and encourage caution when traveling through work zones.

New Street is scheduled to reopen on April 21.