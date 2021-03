CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new store is coming to Champaign.

Five Below will be opening at the North Prospect shopping corridor. They posted a sign on the door with the announcement.

The store carries a variety of things like games, clothing, pop culture merchandise, and room décor.

Most items in the store cost betwen $1 to $5 dollars.

It will be located next to Burlington.

There is no word yet on when Five Below will open.