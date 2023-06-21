CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A new law will improve disability coverage for university and college police officers.

In a news release, State Senator Chapin Rose said public university and college police face the same life or death situations as municipal police, so they deserve to be treated the same.

UIPD Sergeant Tyrell Ledbetter says recruiting staff has been difficult, but the passage of this law is a big step forward.

“This is one hindrance that we’ve identified that may keep lateral transfers from coming from state, county or local municipalities in joining our force. And these are qualified individuals that we would love to have working here,” Ledbetter said.

Ledbetter says until now, college and university officers didn’t receive the same 65% disability coverage if they were hurt on the job. But the new law created line of duty language to even the playing field.