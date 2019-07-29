New sport puts athletes in a pickle

Emily Braun tries her hand at Pickle Ball

CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A group in Piatt County takes to the court during summer nights to play a game with a funny name.

It’s all thanks to one snowbird who got other people in his town flocking to try it.

It’s called Pickle Ball.

Curt Volgamott only lives in town part time.

He spends winters in Arizona, and that’s where he picked up Pickle Ball. So, he brought it back with him.

Ever since, it’s been a big hit.

A group comes together a couple nights a week during the summer, paddles in tote, to play ball.

“I think it brings a little social atmosphere, because people will bring their families or their kids, their friends, and just come out and have fun with it. It’s a fun game,” said Volgamott.

Pickle Ball is a combination of tennis, ping-pong, and badminton.

It uses heavy paddles, and a lightweight ball with holes.