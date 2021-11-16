New solar farm helping low income families

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A new solar farm will help lower some people’s energy bills. The solar farm was put on a landfill in Urbana.

It’s part of the “Illinois Solar for All” program. That initiative helps low and moderate income people in the Ameren service area. Officials say they’re excited because it also uses unusable land to offer help to those who need it.

“Community solar is a way for people to get those benefits of solar, but without having to buy anything or install anything on their home, but still get some of the savings benefits and really kind of contribute to the growth of clean energy on the grid,” Keith Hevenor, Nexamp, said.

The solar panels have been an ongoing project for at least a year and they started working this past Monday.