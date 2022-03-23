SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon Mass Transit District is modifying some of its bus routes and those changes go into effect on Monday.

The District said the changes are meant to optimize routes and adapt to construction of the District’s new transfer center.

The OE Express will run every 15 minutes instead of every 30 minutes, which allows for fewer delays and more connectivity at each end of the route. Two-minute holds will no longer apply to the route on weekdays so the route can always leave on time.

One leg of the 7 West Washington Route will be shortened to improve the route’s timing. On the inbound trip from White Oaks Mall, busses will no longer double back on Iles Avenue to Koke Mill Road to Old Jacksonville Road, as it does on the outbound trip. Buses will instead head north on Veterans Parkway to Monroe Street and back onto the existing route.

Passengers used to catching the inbound bus on the east side of Koke Mill or the south side of Old Jacksonville will need to catch the bus on its outbound leg. The District said this change will assist a much larger number of passengers heading downtown.

Due to a lack of ridership, the 8 South Grand/MacArthur’s service in the area of Jerome Avenue will be replaced with a path that services Wabash Avenue. The District said this creates a direct route from that stretch to downtown while establishing more transfer opportunities between the 8 and the 13, 15 and 16 routes. Passengers on Jerome can still catch the route northbound on MacArthur Boulevard at Highland Avenue, southbound on Chatham Road at Montana Drive or at multiple eastbound stops on the south side of Wabash between Chatham and Park Avenue.

Schedule changes and further information can be found on the SMTD website.