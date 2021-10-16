New small business in Mahomet.

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)– The newest small business in Mahomet has an ambitious entrepreneur behind it.

Ten-year-old Jack Anderson just launched Jack Attack Aluminum can recycling.

Anderson said he wants to be an engineer when he grows up because he liked the idea of thinking something up then making it. He said he plans to use the money he earns to start getting the necessary tools he needs to pursue his dream. He originally wanted to walk dogs but he saw a need somewhere else.

Anderson said “I saw this news article about two kids who started collecting cans and crushing them, then giving them to a recycling plant, and they got money for that. I just thought that was cool and so I decided not to do a dog walking business.”

His service is free and local to Mahomet.

If you would like to learn more about Jack’s services or sign up for them you can visit his website.