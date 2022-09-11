SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of travelers have begun their journey from the northeastern U.S. to Texas long before Route 66 was established in 1926. Their footprints touch the lives of people across Central Illinois.

They are monarch butterflies migrating to breeding grounds in Mexico every year.

According to officials, Illinois travelers will be able to see firsthand monarch butterflies’ beauty with a new site at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, including four large beds of native plants that attract butterflies. Officials said the project aims to promote Route 66’s rich history.

The Sangamon County Historical Society program will discuss this new ecological destination on September 20 with project leaders. Topics include the site’s design, historical significance and future development.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. at the new Route 66 Experience complex on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. It is free and open to the public.