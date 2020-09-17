New shoes needed for students

Collecting brand new shoes for school year

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– The Regional Office of Education is helping students start class with confidence. They are collecting shoes for students in Pre-K through 12th grade and even junior college. Tricia Keith, the ROE Homeless and Program Coordinator, says she noticed students coming to school with old worn shoes, so she decided to get the community’s help.

They want people to donate brand new athletic shoes of any size. Keith says they have had a great amount of support so far. She hopes that continues.

You can donate shoes or a monetary donation at The Regional Office of Education. 200 S College, Danville, IL

