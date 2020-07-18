New shirt released to help Covid relief fund

Visit Champaign County is releasing a new shirt to spread Champaign Urbana pride and help Covid relief. The group decided to start the t-shirt line because they felt a lack of shirts representing the city.

They also saw this as an opportunity to help their city, proceeds from the latest shirt will go to the Champaign County Covid relief fund.

Below is a picture of the new design, showing a map of Champaign Urbana with campus town in the middle.





Provided by Visit Champaign County

Vice president of marketing Terri Reifsteck wanted to encompass all of the city.

“We wanted to really recognize just how dense our community is, and the best way do that was through art,” said Reifsteck. “So we worked with one of the local artists who already had a design on there David Michael Moore he’s a local illustrator, and we identified some of those places that we thought are the things we love to do as a community.”



This is the fifth shirt in the line to be released, and they plan to add more in the future.