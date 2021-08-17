New shirt promotes vaccination efforts in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — You can get a new shirt to help promote vaccination efforts in Champaign County.

It has a picture of Alma Mater on top of a vaccine shot with the phrase, “I’m a big shot” printed across the shirt.

Organizers say they want people to take pride in keeping safe during the pandemic.

“We’re hoping that these t-shirts give people the price that they feel in our pandemic response and showcase that they’re vaccinated, that they’re doing what they to keep this community safe,” said Terri Reifsteck, the VP of marketing and community engagement for Visit Champaign County.

You can order them online or get them from the Visit Champaign County office on East Taylor Street.

Every shirt ordered gives back to vaccination efforts in Champaign County.