SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – If you’re planning a trip to Orlando or Tampa around the holidays, you won’t have to travel far to catch a flight. A new service is set to launch in December at Springfield’s Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport.

“While some airlines had been pulling back and either out of Springfield, we’re really excited to jump in with two great destinations to Orlando and Tampa,” Ryne Williams a communications specialist for Breeze Airways, said. The new service will be through that airline.

For the first time, travelers will now be able to catch a nonstop flight from Springfield’s airport to Orlando International Airport and Tampa International Airport.

“We want to be able to provide that service to folks here locally, so as to not have the burden of a long drive to a major airport to get those nonstop service offerings,” Mark Hanna, the executive director of the Springfield Airport Authority, said.

Springfield is the first city in Illinois that Breeze will be servicing.

“The service is going to help fill a tremendous demand for flights from Central Illinois into those markets,” Ryan McCrady, the president and CEO of the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance, said.

Williams said the company’s big focus is on affordable costs for tickets and convenience for travelers.

“That’s kind of exactly what we’re doing here in Springfield,” Williams said. “You look at the convenience, free parking, short TSA wait times, you kind of get from your car to the terminal very quickly. It takes a lot of the stress out of the travel that these communities want.”

McCrady said it’s a major benefit not just for Springfield but for all of Central Illinois.

“It’s really important for us to have citizens continue to want to live in Central Illinois,” McCrady said. “One of the things they want to do is be able to travel to other destinations. That is important to keep citizens. It’s also important to help our businesses keep employees if they can have a good quality of life in the community.”

Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher said it also has the potential to bring in more economic benefits to Springfield.

“We have a lot of tourism that goes on in Springfield,” Buscher said. “Of course we have Route 66. We have Lincoln’s home, Lincoln’s tomb and the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. We now can attract visitors from Tampa and Orlando to our community with these direct flights as well and ask them to get on that direct flight from Breeze, land in our airport, [and] spend some time in our community for a couple of days or a week.”

Buscher also hopes to see this service expanded in the future.

“I really want us to partner with Breeze and offer additional flights to other cities, but we first have to show Breeze as a community that we support this,” Buscher said.

The introductory fare for a flight is $49 one-way.

The flights to Orlando’s airport start Dec. 1 and will happen Mondays and Fridays, but they’ll switch to Wednesdays and Saturdays on Jan. 10.

The flights to Tampa will start on Dec. 4 and be on Mondays and Fridays.