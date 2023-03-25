CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that one southbound lane of Prospect Avenue will be closed beginning on Monday.

The closure, between Ventura Drive and Broadmoor Avenue, is in order for i3 Broadband to install fiber-optic utility. Officials said that southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in the area during the closure.

The lane is scheduled to reopen on March 31, weather permitting.

The city said they appreciate the cooperation of drivers in the area and encourages caution when traveling through work zones.

Officials previously announced that i3 Broadband would also be closing one northbound lane of Prospect Avenue to accommodate the same fiber-optic installation. Additionally, i3 plans to install fiberoptic utilities in a residential area of Champaign located between Prospect Avenue and Russell Street (from east to west) and between Springfield Avenue and Green Street (from north to south).

The city said that the construction process will take six to eight weeks from seeing the first utility flags to restoration completion and service activation. The installation will take place in both city-owned rights-of-way and utility easements on private property.