BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias highlighted his plans for modernizing the office while visiting a driver services facility in Bloomington Thursday.

“We are looking at digital IDs, digital driver’s licenses, a skip the line program, we’re also looking at driving simulators,” Giannoulias said.

After winning the 2022 midterm election, Giannoulias launched a website asking people for their input on what changes they want to see at Secretary of State facilities.

“We’ve gotten a lot of suggestions,” Giannoulias said. “What it comes down to is people don’t want to wait in lines, which is not surprising.”

Giannoulias, who served as Illinois State Treasurer from 2007 to 2011, believes new technologies will help reduce those long lines.

“There are people who are leaving work to come get their driver’s license or using their lunch hour or they’re getting daycare so they can do this, so it’s up to us to make that experience move as quickly as possible and make it as efficient as possible,” Giannoulias said.

Before taking on his new role, Giannoulias put together a transition team. Former Rep. Dan Brady, who ran against Giannoulias in the race for Secretary of State, was one of the members. Giannoulias said Brady wants to continue to lend a hand.

“For me, the way I’ve always believed in government, I think of it as public service,” Giannoulias said. “When people come in here, they don’t ask if the Secretary of State’s a Democrat or Republican. They just want someone who cares who’s going to make things move faster.”

In his first week in office, he also signed an Executive Ethics Order which he says will improve transparency.

Giannoulias is the first new Secretary of State in 24 years, taking over for Jesse White.

“He’s a friend of mine,” Giannoulias said. “He gave me some good advice on how he sees things, but from day one has said you need to craft the office in your image, how you want things to be.”