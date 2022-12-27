ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Atwood Police and Fire Departments conducted a new search on Monday for Karen Fennessy, the woman who went missing on Dec. 22.

That search did not yield any results or leads. Officials reported that previous leads have been investigated or referred to other agencies for assistance.

First responders are still asking for people to report any information in regards to Ms. Fennessy immediately to the police. Please do not wait until the next day to make a report that could assist in the investigation. The police and fire departments have agreed to conduct another search soon.

Police Chief Rob Bross said 20-year-old Fennessy, who ran away from home on Thursday night and into the extreme cold, may be suffering from a mental health issue that led her to leave home. Fennessy is 4 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow sweatshirt, khaki pants, black boots and a gray winter hat.