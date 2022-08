URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a new addition to Urbana’s art scene.

The sculpture Awake by Micki Lemieux was installed in Meadowbrook Park last week to celebrate 25 years of the park’s Wandell Sculpture Garden. Officials with the Urbana Park District said the sculpture was the perfect fit since Lemieux’s work has been displayed in the garden before.

More sculptures will be placed in the park through the next year to celebrate the anniversary.