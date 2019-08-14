New school year starts for handful of districts

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Summer came to end today as school is back in session for a handful of districts in Central Illinois.

Charleston Community School District One says their first day was one of the smoothest in recent memory. Buses did arrive later than usual in the afternoon. The school district says for the first few days, bus drivers will take extra time when making sure all students are in the right place.

Danville District 118 were able to complete renovations to bathrooms and elevators in time for the new year. Their new security system will not debut until later this fall though. It will be the new system to check visitors into buildings.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm Unit Four says they had a successful day. The only bump in the road they had were younger students having trouble with their lockers. A week ago, they also installed new energy efficient windows to help cut further costs.

DeLand-Weldon Unit 57 welcomed students today despite still finishing up construction on their high school. The project is part of a $4.3 million upgrade.

For other school districts in Central Illinois, Champaign Unit Four and Mahomet-Seymour Unit Three are back to class Thursday. Monticello Unit 25 and Rantoul City 137 schools have their first day Friday. And Urbana School District 116 will not have all students back until Thursday, Aug. 22.