New rules coming for visiting governor’s mansion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Visitors to the governor’s mansion will undergo new security measures before touring the site.

State Police acting director Brendan Kelly says people will have to sign up in advance for tours, provide photo ID and go through metal detectors. The new measures go into effect September 3. They were adopted after a review of other states’ mansion tour policies.

The facility opened last year after $15 million in renovations. Former governor Bruce Rauner spearheaded the renovations after maintenance was deferred for years. Thousands have visited since it reopened.