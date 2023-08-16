URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A new round of Illini is moving onto the University of Illinois campus.

Wednesday was the official move-in day for the freshman class of 2027. Thousands of families traveled from near and far to send their students off for the first time.

Cars packed with refrigerators, pillows, and TVs surrounded dorms. While some were nervous about the new journey, they said today’s move in experience helped to put them at ease.

“The blessing that this is only two hours away from home in the southern suburbs of Chicago,” said parent Takara Warren. “So, I can get to her should there be a need to urgently. I know U of I is a great school and lots of opportunity. So, we’re really excited about her journey.”

Workers on campus said it is exciting to see the fresh faces, but properly throwing away the move-in trash will make this week a lot easier for them.