DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Park District Board of Commissioners plans to install a solar system on the roof of the Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC).

The park district said that Tick Tock Energy of Effingham will construct the 530.7 kW system, including 992 solar panels. The system will cover much of the roof of DISC’s main gymnasium.

The project is a partnership between the Decatur Park District and Millikin University. The net cost of the system after the equipment rebates totaled approximately $230,000. However, the project is expected to save the DISC over $80,000 annually in utility costs.

“We are excited to partner with Millikin University on this vital project to not only demonstrate good stewardship of our natural resources but also reduce expenses at our Indoor Sports Center,” said Clay Gerhard, Executive Director of the park district. “This project is one initiative we are undertaking to reduce our carbon footprint while simultaneously ensuring the sustainability of the DISC for years to come.”

Officials said that the system components have been ordered and will begin installation this summer.

“Millikin is very pleased to partner with the park district on this important and environmentally friendly project,” said Jim Reynolds, President of Millikin University. “We support the vision of the park district to find ways to use sustainable energy sources to reduce the costs of the DISC facility.”