New road rules designed to make streets safer

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Tuesday morning, Governor JB Pritzker signed three new bills into law intended to impact how you drive and make roads in the state safer.

Scott’s Law protections have been expanded to include parked vehicles as well as a range of people who work on the roadways from construction crews to first responders.

Another bill signed into law is developing the Move Over Task Force with 20 members from a range of state offices including state police, the governor’s office, the secretary of state’s office as well as representatives from statewide trucking associations and towing organizations.

Both take effect immediately.

Starting at the first of the year, penalties for breaking the law in construction zones increase. The new law sets a penalty between $100 – $1,000 for those who disobey traffic-control devices in designated construction or maintenance zones and increases the penalty cap for those violating rules in those areas when workers are present from $10,000 to $25,000.