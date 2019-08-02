New retail center expected to wrap up construction this fall

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Developers expect construction on a new retail center to conclude this fall.

Starbucks will be the main anchor for Union Square, which is being built at the corner of S. Mattis and W. Springfield Avenues. John Carson, the commercial property manager at Ramshaw Real Estate, said the developers plan to turn over the anchor space to Starbucks in late September. The coffee chain’s new location is then expected to open the space to customers later in the fall.

The retail center will be 12,000 square feet. Seven business suites, ranging from 1,200 to 1,500 square feet, are also available. Ramshaw Real Estate said the property sits at the second busiest intersection in town.