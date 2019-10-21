New restaurant in town

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Another poké option is available for the community.

King Kuma, a new restaurant, opened its doors to the public on Monday at 3401 Fields South Drive. It will mainly be a carry out option.

Poké originated in Polynesia, but was made famous in Hawaii. Customers can fill their bowl with a base protein such as tuna, salmon, or crab, then they can add vegetables, toppings, rice, sauces and more.

Other restaurants located at Carle at the Fields are El Torro, soon, the new location for Destihl and Hickory River Smokehouse.