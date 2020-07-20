New residential development coming to downtown

Monticello community developers are working on a new project that they hope will bring more to the downtown area.

The process started back in 2001 when the city purchased the land of the former Pepsin plant. Last year the city council agreed for the proposal request.

Director of development Callie Mcfarland talked about the assets it will bring.



“We wanted to see something that is going to lend itself to downtown,” said McFarland. “Follow in the true spirit of the program we participated with IEPA, so something that creates job sales tax and property tax.”

They decided to go with a local developer, Spencer Atkins.



A few years ago, the city worked with him on a bank development, but his roots with the community are what sealed the deal. There will be some residential development and some commercial development, consisting of 22 townhomes and three retail spaces. A bike path will also run throughout the property.

Community development sees the benefits the new addition would have for the area.

“We’re putting a project in that’s going to increase the population downtown,” SAOD McFarland. “Offer more offerings for new businesses to come in, and a rising tide raises all ships, so I think it’ll be a great opportunity for our community to grow more.”



Even though the city will be gaining a new feel, they will still have a part of history in the name; they will call it “Pepsin Hill.”