New renovated space for the arts at DACC, named after former president of college

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The former Carnegie Library building at DACC is now a newly renovated space for the arts.

It’s named after former president, Dr. Alice Marie Jacobs.

Leaders want the hall to be used for arts – whether they be visual, performance, musical or drama.

They say this was a vision that recognizes Jacobs’ 17 year at the college.

This building also didn’t always belong to teh school.

At one point, the VA owned it.

“So much part of the college campus that many people thought it was one of our buildings,” said Dr. Jacobs. “So we’re very grateful now to have it as part of Danville Area Community College.”

The renovations cost a little more than $2 million.