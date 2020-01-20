New race announced for Marathon Weekend

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new race is being added to the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon weekend.

Race officials say the Green Street Mile will run on Green Street on April 23 starting at 7:30 p.m. The start line is at Green Street and Goodwin Avenue and the finish line is just east of intersection of Green and Neil Streets.

There will be six different waves, starting 10 minutes apart:

7:30 – Open female wave (39 & under)

7:40 – Open male wave (39 & under)

7:50 – Masters female wave (40 & over)

8:00 – Masters male wave (40 & over)

8:10 – Elite female wave (any age; can run sub 6:30 min/mile)

8:20 – Elite male mile (any age; can run sub 5:30 min/mile)

All Green Street Mile racers will get a 16-oz. logoed silicone cup. Mile finishers get a challenge coin at the finish line. After you get your challenge coin, you will be director to The City Center next to the finish line area. There will be post-race refreshments and entertainment. An award ceremony will start at 8:30 p.m.

RACE REGISTRATION PRICES: By April 21: $22 After April 22 through the Expo: $25

