VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department has appointed a new Public Health Administrator.

Dr. Prince Danso Odei comes from the Florida Department of Health, where he was an administrator and Disease Prevention and Control manager. He will start in Vermilion County on Nov. 1.

“The board is very excited to welcome Dr. Danso to Vermilion County,” said Brad Gross, Vermilion County Board of Health President. “Dr. Danso has extensive experience in public health, and he has demonstrated to the board that he has a passion for improving public health in the communities he serves.”

Director of Environmental Health Jana Messmore has been the interim Public Health Administrator since last November. The former administrator, Doug Toole, claimed he was forced to resign and planned to sue back in January of this year.

The county’s board of health later approved a settlement agreement with Toole in March.