DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — “This is a really simple solution to a potential barrier that young people have in their lives,” Lacie Elzy said.



Lacie Elzy, with Decatur Public Transit believes that solution is free bus service to school for more than 2,100 students.



“I think it would be good because what if people don’t got the money to get on the bus,” Terrell Clark said.



Elzy says right now the only free transportation to school is for students with special needs, but she recognizes not everyone can afford to pay for public buses, which is why Decatur Public Transit wants to strike a deal with the school district.



“Them to pay us, the school district twice a year and in return, Decatur Public School, high school students will get to ride transit system for free any time, with no limitations, just by showing their school ID,” Elzy said.



WCIA caught up with Terrell Clark who was waiting at the bus stop. He is in high school and pays to ride public buses. When we asked how he would feel riding for free, he liked the idea and says he would feel safer on the bus if more of the riders were students.



“Sometimes you’ll see a child on the bus, like you’ll see 13 year old’s, 12 year old’s, that’s a risk.

It might be a different person sitting there that wouldn’t feel safe, personally I feel I would be safe,” Clark said.



Elzy says students would also be able to use the bus system during the summer, free of charge.



“If we can do something simple like taking away a ticket and a fare for children and allowing them to ride with a school id, which they have to have anyways, it’s just a simple solution to equity,” Elzy said.



City officials hope this new plan helps lift one burden off students shoulders as they navigate getting around.