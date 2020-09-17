Program to help youth involved in justice system

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)—“It just seemed as the years passed in the last 10 years that I’ve been here in Vermilion County, more and more kids are getting involved in the justice system,” said

Vermilion County State’s Attorney, Jacqueline Lacy. Lacy said she wanted to do something about that. Earlier this year, she and several others formed a Juvenile Justice Council. They discussed ways to help young people at risk. “We wanted to find one specific thing we believed we could tackle as a group,” said Lacy.

They formed the Alternative Juvenile Court. It includes the State’s Attorney, probation department, Judge O’Shaughnessy, and public defenders. Gateway Family Services is also helping them by using horse and individual therapy. “We’re going to look at things from the trauma they’ve experienced. Work on supporting the families, and just find alternative ways to help these youth turn things around,” said Michael Remole, Gateway Family Services Executive Director. “Many youth who are involved in the justice system, their family also needs assistance and support. We’re here to help the parents as well as to help these kids be productive members of our community,” said Lacy.

The program, which is aimed at helping non-violent offenders, will also provide drug treatment and counseling. “The goal for this would be one we’re helping them build a healthier future for themselves. Part of that is to have their juvenile record expunged, and so that way they have a fresh start,” said Remole. “I think many of them could really do a good job in this program and see their self worth increase and become productive members of our community. It will save us all a lot of time, energy, and save their lives in the long run,” said Lacy.