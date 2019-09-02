New program to fight food insecurity

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Feeding Our Kids is already helping to fight food insecurity in Champaign County. Now they’re looking for the community’s support to further their cause. They started a new program. Right now they serve a little under 1000 kids, and they want to impact even more.

Feeding our Kids is a backpack program that gives weekend and holiday food bags to children who get most of their nutrition from school meals. They serve 36 schools and early childhood programs across Champaign County and one in Tuscola. Now, they started an Adopt a School Program. That way they can meet two goals: getting the money they need to serve as many kids as possible and building partnerships with the community along the way.

With the Adopt a School Program, communities, organizations, churches, and businesses can help pay for meals for kids in need. The organizers of “Feeding Our Kids” say the Adopt a School Program also helps them to think about the future. In other words, they want to make sure they can continue to support these kids for years to come. This relationship is a way for them to find ways to sponsor chldren who need the help.

Learn more here: https://feedingourkids.org/