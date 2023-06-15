DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Old King’s Orchard Community Center was recently given 50 vacant lots from the city. And with the help of the kids in the OKO Green Program, they’ll be maintaining these lots, keeping these boys productive in the process.

Decatur is trying different ways to keep kids engaged and out of the way of violence. Old King’s Orchard is using this city-wide problem to solve two issues at once.

“You got to give kids something to do. And they got to understand they social media stop doing stuff to hurt each other,” said Terry Davis, program organizer. “They’re going to be learning how to ride zero turns. They will learn how to move back debris because I do it and hopefully get out of delinquency.”

The OKO Green Youth Program is putting young people to work, beautifying the city in the process. This plan isn’t just backed by good intentions. Carle Therapist Ashley Cosby says this is exactly what young people need to accomplish the city’s goals.

“Sometimes it’s just easy to fall into those behaviors that are a little riskier, especially if their friend group is doing those things,” said Cosby.

She says kids can easily find their way into trouble during the summer. And it’s not because of the heat or the short-term freedom, she says it’s because of less supervision.

“A lot of time is that lack of knowing how to utilize that time in a positive way and a lot of time kids just need some help,” said Cosby.

And that’s where OKO Green comes in.

“I would like this whole area that they call the jungle to become back a neighborhood. They took neighbor out of neighbor and made it hood and they’re synonymous with degradation. Filth, no jobs, drugs, high crime,” said Davis.

It’s getting them to connect, teach, and learn from one another.

“I feel like I’m one of the older ones, so I can help lead the younger youth. And like, it’s a good program, you know, it just keeps us out of trouble during the summer. And even, you know, during the school year,” said Burton.

Dezmen Burton has been with the community center for the past four years, which turned his life around.

“It just, you know, gave me something to do, kept me from, you know, going to do other things instead I was that OKO You know, it just and then, you know, just positive people,” said Burton.

Now he’s returning the favor. He says people need to engage with them for them to positively engage with one another.

“So, we, anybody dealing with us with these kids, is going to have to be consistent. They gone know you faking. These kids gone know you faking and then they don’t play you as such,” said Davis.

They say this program is only the beginning. They’re hoping to turn these lots into gardens, teaching these young people how to make a profit from their honest hard work.