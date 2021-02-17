New program helps combat loneliness from Covid isolation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The pandemic has affected people in more ways than one. For many, the isolation has been the worst part.

Carle Health has launched a program called “Carle Friends” to combat that loneliness.

Volunteers are matched with “recipients” from around the community. They spend 30 minutes to an hour each week talking on the phone or video chatting. Some talk about the weather and others listen to music together. Regardless of what the call consists of, its just nice to have the company.

Carle Friend volunteer Emily Isakson is also a student at the University of Illinois. She said, “I think this program is important because as a community we all need to be there for each other. I would not have been able to meet my Carle Friend without this program and I’m really glad that I was able to.”

The program is open to anyone and everyone in the community who might be in need of a friend. If you, or someone you know, is interested in signing up for Carle Friends, you can fill out an application here.