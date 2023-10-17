DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — New technology is coming to the Decatur Police Department to help officers fight crime.

The new tech will be a Mobile Scout Trailer, which can extend cameras high into the sky. It will be used to help police monitor events and large gatherings and for other forms of surveillance.

One person, however, believes there are better things police can be doing.

“They wasting time and taxpayers’ money on things that aren’t important right now,” Derondi Wicck said. “And they sound like they trying to go about it with a personal vendetta.”

The trailer will cost around $40,000. A community violence prevention grant will pay for it.